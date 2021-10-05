The number 13 is regarded by many as an omen of bad luck. But in bridge, the player who refuses to have anything to do with this supposedly sinister number would be well-advised to give up the game.

This is because 13 is the key number in bridge: Each player is dealt 13 cards, each suit has 13 cards, and the number of possible tricks is 13. Thirteen is even the number of points needed for an opening bid.

Despite this, the fact remains that many bad results attributed to bad luck are actually traceable to a failure to take advantage of the number 13.

Let's see how West gained 300 points in today's deal by utilizing this number. South won East's jack of hearts with the king and led the queen of trump to West's king. Back came the heart ten, which won the trick, and another heart, ruffed by declarer.

West then took the jack-of-spades lead with the ace, East showing out, and donned his thinking cap. He already knew that South had started with two hearts and eight spades.

How? Because East and North had each shown up with a singleton trump, and West himself had only three spades, so South obviously had eight spades. Furthermore, South had ruffed the third heart lead, giving him just two hearts. This left him with three cards in diamonds and clubs.

And so, instead of passively returning his last heart at this stage, West shrewdly cashed the ace of clubs before exiting with a heart. As a result, he later scored the king of diamonds to defeat the contract two tricks -- 500 points.

Had West carelessly led another heart instead of cashing the club ace first, he would have been left at the end with the K-9 of diamonds and ace of clubs. A club lead by declarer at that point would have forced West to win and return a diamond to South's A-Q.

But West had taken the time to count to 13 and wound up 300 points better off for his effort.

