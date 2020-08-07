× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

1. Partner's first three plays would not make sense unless the ace of clubs is a singleton. You should therefore lead a club for partner to ruff at trick four to set the contract. Partner probably has something like: [S] J76 [H] J9743 [D] A874 [C] A.

The only way partner could tell you he had the singleton ace of clubs was to play his cards in exactly the order that he did. It would be absolutely wrong to conclude that he had started with the A-4 doubleton of diamonds, since in that case he would have overtaken the king of diamonds with the ace at trick one and then returned the four at trick two to let you know that he had a doubleton in that suit.

2. Draw as many trumps as necessary, discarding low hearts from dummy each time. Then lead a low diamond toward dummy, planning to finesse the nine if North follows low. Even if South wins the nine with the jack, which is the worst that can happen, you are still certain to make the slam since South must then present you with your 12th trick regardless of whether he returns a spade, a heart or a diamond.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0