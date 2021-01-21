In today's deal, it is easy to see, after the opening club lead, that if East was dealt the king of spades, the diamond slam can be made by drawing trump, discarding two of dummy's hearts on South's high clubs and later taking a winning spade finesse. But if West has the king of spades, this line of play will fail, and the contract will be defeated.

Alternatively, the contract may be made by a different method of play if East was dealt the ace of hearts. In that case, all South has to do is to lead a heart toward the king. The actual location of the king of spades thus becomes immaterial, since a spade can be discarded from dummy on a good club.

It would appear, therefore, that South is on a straight guess as to which line of play to adopt. He has an even-money shot on the location of the spade king, and also on the heart ace. If he guesses wrong, however, he goes down without getting an opportunity to try the other line of play.

But the fact of the matter is that there really isn't any guesswork involved at all. With proper play, South can test both possibilities before he is defeated.