Assume you are in six diamonds and West leads the queen of spades. You win with the ace and note that if the trumps are divided 3-1 or 2-2 and the clubs split 3-2, you will surely make the slam.

However, life is not always a bed of roses, so you should prepare for the worst. You begin by playing the ace of diamonds. Why the ace rather than the king? Because if trumps break 4-0 and East has all four, you can prevent him from winning a trump trick, which is not true if West has the J-10-5-2.

Sure enough, West shows out on the ace and you then lead another trump, winning East's ten with the queen. A heart to the queen is followed by a third trump lead, whereupon your K-9-7 neutralize East's J-5. After drawing East's last trump, you cash the K-A of hearts, learning when West discards a spade that he started with a doubleton heart.

The time has now come to guard against a 4-1 club division. Since East is known to have started with four diamonds, four hearts, and presumably three or four spades for his raise, it is impossible for him to also hold four clubs.

It is possible for West to have four clubs, though, so you start the suit by leading low from dummy. When East produces the ten, you take the ace, and your chances of making the slam suddenly rise to 100%.

You next lead the club deuce toward dummy's K-8-5, planning to finesse the eight if West follows low. If the eight loses to the jack or queen, you have the rest of the tricks. If West plays the jack or queen on the deuce, you win with the king and concede the eight or nine to West's remaining honor to bring home the slam.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0