Bridge is not what you'd call a guessing game. When you have a problem, there is usually a way to figure out the right answer. There are very few guessing situations in bridge where there isn't at least a smidgen of a clue to steer you in the right direction.

Take this case where South is in four spades and West leads the K-A of diamonds. Declarer ruffs and notes that he will almost certainly lose two clubs, so that to make the contract he must avoid losing a trump trick.

This doesn't look like much of a chore, since the trumps are likely to be divided 2-1, but if South is by nature a cautious soul, he makes allowance for the possibility of a 3-0 trump division. This matter cannot be ignored, since if the spades are actually divided 3-0, the trump loser can still be avoided by initiating the suit correctly.

Thus, if West has the Q-6-5, the lead of the king exposes the situation and wipes out West's potential trump trick, while if East has the Q-6-5, starting the trumps by cashing the ace first similarly overcomes the potential trump loser.

How does declarer resolve the question of whether to play the king or ace first? Obviously, he doesn't just mentally toss a coin; he starts by looking for clues instead.