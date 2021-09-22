In most cases, declarer's prime objective is to make his contract. He pays very little attention to scoring overtricks - worth only 20 or 30 points per trick - if doing so would jeopardize making the contract.

Similarly, a defender's primary aim is to stop declarer from making the contract. He should be willing to yield an overtrick if, in so doing, he gives his side a chance to set the hand. A defender should be acutely aware of the vast discrepancy between the value of a game and the value of an overtrick and shouldn't mind risking a small number of points while trying to avoid losing a much larger amount.

Consider this deal where West leads a club to dummy's ace and declarer returns the queen of trump, losing to West's king. West is now at the critical point of the play.

It should be evident to him, in view of the diamond position, that there is virtually no chance to stop the contract unless East has the ace of spades. West does not know whether East has the ace, but he assumes it. To assume otherwise would amount to conceding the contract.

West therefore decides to shift to a spade. He knows that this play might hand declarer an extra trick if South has the ace of spades, but it doesn't bother him at all. An overtrick is a mere drop in the bucket. The only problem West has to solve is which spade to lead.

It is not difficult to prove that the jack of spades is the correct play. In the actual case, South cannot avoid losing three spade tricks in succession, whether he covers West's jack with the queen or plays low from dummy. But if West returns either the king or the nine of spades at trick three, South makes the contract with proper play.

