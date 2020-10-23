1.One spade. This follows the general rule that you bid your longer suit first. You should not abandon the rule simply because the hearts are of much better quality than the spades. The length of the two suits is the determining factor. Hearts can be mentioned next if the opportunity arises.

It would be wrong to open one notrump, even though you have 16 high-card points and no void or singleton. The two doubletons, as well as the potential for a major suit game, militate strongly against opening one notrump.

2. One club. Here also, the longer suit is bid first. Opening one club makes it possible to bid spades economically at your next turn and then again at your third turn, identifying your five-card spade suit and, by inference, your equally long or longer club suit. This should help partner steer your side to the best contract.

3. One heart. An exception is made here by opening one heart even though the diamonds are longer. The chief reason for this is that when you're dealing with 6-5 distribution in the minimum range, and the two suits are touching one another, it is better to start with the higher-ranking suit even though it might be the shorter one. This enables you to bid the lower-ranking suit on the next round, thereby keeping the bidding lower.