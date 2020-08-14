1. Two no-trump. Al though you have only eight high-card points — which would bring your side's combined point count to at most 25 — you should invite game on the basis of your strong club suit, which could produce four or five tricks. Partner will pass with 15 points, carry on to three with 17, and can use his judgment with 16. If partner has something like [
Insert editthree notrump is an excellent contract.
2. Three notrump. With 11 high-card points and no interest in a major-suit game, the best bid is three notrump. There is no need to worry about your lack of strength in spades and hearts; partner is a strong favorite to have both of these suits under control. An 11-trick game in a minor suit is much less likely to make than three notrump and should therefore be dismissed from consideration.
3. Three diamonds. With 11 high-card points, game must certainly be undertaken, but in this case whether the best contract lies in notrump or diamonds is unclear at this point. Accordingly, you jump to three diamonds, suggesting a distaste for notrump and belief that game in diamonds may actually be superior to a game in notrump. If partner rebids three notrump, you should respect his judgment and pass.
4. Six notrump. There is no need to shilly-shally in this situation. You know that the combined point count is 33, 34 or 35 points — enough for a small slam but not enough for a grand slam. You therefore go directly to six without further ceremony.
A four-notrump bid would be a serious error, as this would be "quantitative" and would allow partner to pass with a minimum. You should not issue an invitation when you already know where you want to go.
