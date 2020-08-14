× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

1. Two no-trump. Al though you have only eight high-card points — which would bring your side's combined point count to at most 25 — you should invite game on the basis of your strong club suit, which could produce four or five tricks. Partner will pass with 15 points, carry on to three with 17, and can use his judgment with 16. If partner has something like [

Insert editthree notrump is an excellent contract.

2. Three notrump. With 11 high-card points and no interest in a major-suit game, the best bid is three notrump. There is no need to worry about your lack of strength in spades and hearts; partner is a strong favorite to have both of these suits under control. An 11-trick game in a minor suit is much less likely to make than three notrump and should therefore be dismissed from consideration.

3. Three diamonds. With 11 high-card points, game must certainly be undertaken, but in this case whether the best contract lies in notrump or diamonds is unclear at this point. Accordingly, you jump to three diamonds, suggesting a distaste for notrump and belief that game in diamonds may actually be superior to a game in notrump. If partner rebids three notrump, you should respect his judgment and pass.