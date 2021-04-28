This deal occurred in the World Olympiad Pairs some years ago. South reached three notrump as shown, and West led the jack of diamonds, which held. West continued with a diamond to the ace, and East returned the queen to declarer's king.

South's prospects were far from bright at this point, but he combined good luck with good judgement and came out smelling like a rose.

At trick four, he led the ten of hearts, covered by the queen and ace. He then returned the queen of clubs, planning to finesse if East followed low.

Had East played the deuce, South would have made the contract easily by continuing with a low club from dummy, picking up East's king. But East covered the queen with the king, taken by declarer's ace.

South next led the five of clubs and, after West followed low, finessed the eight! This paid off handsomely when East followed low, and declarer eventually finished with nine tricks. Without the deep club finesse, the contract would surely have failed.

Finessing the eight of clubs might seem more an act of inspiration than logic, but actually declarer had solid grounds for this play. He reasoned, first of all, that East was bound to have the singleton or doubleton king of clubs, since with K-x-x he would not have covered the queen.

He further reasoned that, with two other small clubs still unaccounted for when the finesse of the eight was taken, the odds were significantly against East's having started with specifically the K-9 doubleton. The finesse of the eight was therefore the percentage play.

