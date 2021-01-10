Sometimes a declarer suffers a blind spot that causes him to go down in an ice-cold contract. Why this happens is anyone's guess, but it happens often enough to be a cause for concern for any player who takes his game seriously.

Consider this deal where South was in three notrump and West led a low club. Declarer promptly put up the jack, which held, and then led a diamond to the queen, losing to the king.

West exited with a diamond, South ducking East's nine and winning the next diamond as West discarded a spade. When the diamonds failed to divide 3-3, declarer had to look elsewhere for a ninth trick.

So he turned his attention to the heart suit, playing the king and then overtaking the jack with the queen. He then cashed the ace, hoping the ten would fall and establish the nine. But when the ten did not appear, South had to go down one.

It is true that three different possibilities -- the diamond finesse, a 3-3 diamond break or the fall of the heart ten -- failed to materialize for declarer. But it is also true that he started the play with nine ironclad tricks and wound up with only eight. All he had to do to guarantee the contract was to play low from dummy on the opening lead and win West's seven with the king!

This seemingly frivolous play -- disdaining the "free" club trick offered by playing the jack -- assures South of the dummy entry he needs to score four heart tricks rather than three. After winning the king of clubs, he cashes the K-J of hearts and leads a low club toward the J-10. Nothing can then stop him from scoring four hearts, three clubs and his other two aces to make the contract.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0