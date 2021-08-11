This hand features a defensive play that some might deem difficult because it involves doing something that definitely runs contrary to a defender's natural instincts. Nevertheless, the play should be found by a competent defender since it offers the only chance of defeating the contract.

South arrives at four hearts as shown, and West leads the deuce of diamonds to East's ace. What should East do next?

Before plunging ahead, East should try to estimate the number of tricks declarer will eventually take. It shouldn't take him long to conclude that in due course, South is certain to score 10 tricks if left to his own devices.

This determination is arrived at by weighing two different factors: First, declarer's high-card tricks are counted, and this comes to eight -- five hearts (for the one-heart overcall), two spades and a club. Second, West led the two of diamonds, marking him with no more than four cards in that suit. This in turn means that South has to have at least three diamonds, two of which can be trumped in dummy, if necessary, to bring his trick total to 10.

East can thus see that if he just sits idly by, declarer will make his contract. The only chance is that a club trick can be developed before South discards his club losers on dummy's spades.