Bridge is a logical game. True, you have streaks of good or bad luck from time to time -- depending mostly on the good or bad cards you and your partner hold -- but in the long run the luck evens out, and the ability to reason well becomes the decisive factor.

Here is a good example of sound reasoning in both the bidding and play. South bids six hearts almost single-handedly, even though he realizes that if his partner holds the wrong hand, the slam may go down one.

Yet South should assume that he is a strong favorite to make the slam, as there are many more hands North can have that will produce 12 tricks than there are that will yield only 11.

For instance, North might have either the queen of hearts or queen of clubs, or a singleton or doubleton club, or four or five small hearts -- and South would certainly want to be in slam in all of those cases. He therefore bids six, even though he might not bet the family homestead on making it.