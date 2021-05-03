This deal was played in New York in the 1956 Masters Team Championship. Harold Ogust, partnered with Boris Koytchou, opened one club. West doubled and North redoubled. When this rolled around to West, he bid one diamond, over which Koytchou said one heart.

Ogust decided to bid only two clubs at this juncture. His partner's heart bid hadn't improved his values one iota, and he was furthermore confident there would be much more bidding.

There was. West said two diamonds, and Koytchou then bid three diamonds, indicating a void in diamonds and implying club support. Ogust, having kept his hand under wraps up to this point, emerged with a jump to six clubs.

East, certain six clubs would be made, now took the highly unusual action of bidding six diamonds as a vulnerable sacrifice against nonvulnerable opponents. Unwilling to settle for what might be a small penalty when he thought he had a good chance to make a grand slam, Ogust ventured seven clubs.

In fact, he had no trouble scoring 13 tricks. After West's opening diamond lead, Ogust ruffed three diamonds in dummy and discarded one on the ace of hearts. West's 18 high-card points thus proved to be totally worthless.