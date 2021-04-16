1. Win the heart king with the ace, draw trump and lead a low diamond toward dummy's J-4! This gives you about a 75 percent chance for the contract, which is much better than the 50 percent chance you'd have if you started the diamonds by leading one from dummy.

The recommended play makes the contract whenever North was dealt the queen of diamonds, which happens 50 percent of the time. He has no choice but to take the queen, and after you later force out the ace of diamonds by playing the jack, you can discard a club from dummy on the king of diamonds. Your only losers in that case would be a heart and two diamonds.

Even if South has the queen of diamonds and takes dummy's jack with it, you are still in contention. You have plenty of time later on to lead a diamond toward your K-7, and if South has the ace, you make the contract that way.

The suggested method of play fails only when South has the queen and North the ace -- about a 1-in-4 chance -- but in that case any other method of play is also likely to fail.