Sylvia had only the foggiest notion of what constituted a finesse when she started to play at the club. There were of course other areas of the game in which she was equally ignorant, but that did not stop her from playing in the expert game.

It would certainly have made more sense for Sylvia to play with the less-competent players in the club. But, regrettably, she was convinced from the start that to master the game, she had to play with only the best players, regardless of cost.

You can judge how Sylvia (South) played in those days by examining the bidding and play of this hand. Her five-diamond bid was clearly correct in her view, since she felt she had an excellent hand and saw no reason to bid less than game. She considered the marvelous dummy that came down to be no more than her due.

West cashed two spades and shifted to the ten of hearts. Sylvia won with the ace and, dimly remembering something called a finesse, led the queen of clubs. She reasoned that if West had the king, her queen would win the trick, since she planned to play low from dummy.