The 1984 World Team Olympiad was won for the first time by Poland, which crushed France in the 96-deal final. The hand shown occurred on Board No.7 and helped the Poles get off to a fast start from which the French never recovered.

When the deal was played at the first table, the French North-South pair reached four spades, over which the Polish East-West pair bid five hearts. This was doubled and beaten two tricks for a score of 500 points for France.

Had North-South succeeded in making four spades for a score of 620, a 500-point sacrifice by East-West would have been a good result. But observers noted that if West led a club initially, he could later negotiate a club ruff and thus defeat four spades.

Sure enough, at the second table the Polish North-South pair got to four spades as shown and was doubled by the French West. West then found the killing lead of the club jack. As can be seen, if East takes the ace and returns a club, West can win an early trump lead, lead a low heart to partner and obtain the club ruff that sinks the contract. The same result can be achieved if East ducks his ace on the opening lead.

But a funny thing happened on the way to down one. When East took the jack of clubs with the ace at trick one, the Polish declarer, Piotr Gawrys, dropped the queen under the ace!