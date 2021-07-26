Pietro Forquet, the Italian star who in the 1960's and 70's was regarded by many of his peers as the best player in the world, tells this story on himself. He was playing rubber bridge with his wife as his partner, and he got to six notrump as shown.

West led the king of hearts, taken with the ace, and Forquet ran five club tricks, discarding two hearts from dummy. He next cashed the A-Q of spades, at which point he paused to take stock, since he had only 11 sure tricks in sight.

Forquet knew for sure that West had started with seven hearts and three clubs and had also followed suit twice in spades. His only unknown card, therefore, had to be a diamond or a spade.

If the card was a diamond, Forquet reasoned, the odds were 7 to 1 that it would be a low diamond rather than the queen. Accordingly, he led dummy's eight of diamonds to the jack, confident of a favorable outcome. But alas, West's only diamond was the queen, and Forquet went down four!

"DOWN FOUR?" said his wife incredulously. "Down four," Forquet replied sadly.

Subsequent analysis revealed that the 16-time world champion had actually misplayed the hand. At the point where he led the diamond from dummy, he could have assured the slam 100% by playing the king from his hand!

If West showed out of diamonds, it would mean that he had started with three spades and that the suit was divided 3-3. If West followed suit in diamonds, even with a low one, the slam would still be ice-cold. In that case, Forquet would play a spade to the king and lead dummy's fourth spade, taking care to discard his jack of diamonds on the trick! That would compel East to win and return a diamond into dummy's A-10 at trick 12, yielding the slam.

