There is a play in bridge called the Deschapelles Coup. Its fancy name may scare the everyday player half to death, but the fear is groundless, as this relatively rare play is not difficult to execute.

Indeed, it's so simple that about all that's required is the courage and acumen to take a particular card out of one's hand and place it face-up on the table. Once the plunge is taken, nature takes care of the rest.

To illustrate how the coup operates, consider East's defense against three notrump on today's deal.

Declarer took East's jack of spades with the queen and led a club to dummy's queen, losing to the king. East now carefully studied dummy's imposing clubs, which would produce five tricks after the jack was forced out. He also took note of the fact that the ace of diamonds was dummy's sole entry to cash the five club tricks after they became established.

It was clear to East that if he made a routine spade return, dummy would eventually yield a total of six tricks -- a number that would almost surely make three notrump impregnable.