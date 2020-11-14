There are very few plays in bridge that can properly be classified as automatic. Even though a particular play may seem routine 99 times out of 100, that hundredth time might arise when you least expect it.

Take this case where West started with the K-A of diamonds and, after noting his partner's high-low, continued with the queen. Declarer ruffed with dummy's eight, hoping East would be unable to overruff with the nine. But when East produced the nine and returned the king of hearts, South could no longer make the contract. He tried leading the A-K-Q of clubs, but East ruffed the third round, marooning declarer with a heart loser for down one.

It's not easy to see what South could have done to save the contract, but that is precisely the point. All his plays appear to be automatic, yet one was not, and that's the one that caused his undoing.

Declarer's misstep came at trick three, when he ruffed the diamond queen with dummy's eight. All he had to do instead was to refuse to trump, and the contract would have been in the bag.

By conceding the queen of diamonds to West, uncontested, South would have retained the singleton trump in dummy that he vitally needed as an entry to his hand to draw the outstanding trumps.