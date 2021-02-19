1. Two diamonds. Assume you have this hand and your partner, the dealer, opens the bidding with one spade, one heart or one club. You would presumably drive the hand to at least a game -- even if you were by nature an underbidder.

The fact that an opponent opens the bidding first should not alter your assessment of a hand after partner doubles, indicating support for the unbid suits and the values for an opening bid. In this case, you should certainly feel your side has a game, and the only question is how to reach it.

Rather than try to guess which suit to jump to game in, it is better to cuebid diamonds and force partner to choose a suit. You can then raise to game in whatever suit he names.

2. Two notrump. You don't often hold 11 points when partner makes a takeout double, but when you do, you must show them by making a jump-response (or by cuebidding the opponents' suit, as in the previous problem). Here, the most illuminating bid you can make is two notrump, showing a balanced hand of 10 to 12 points with the opponents' suit stopped. Partner can then pass or bid on as he chooses.