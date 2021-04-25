There are times -- albeit few and far between -- when a declarer is called upon to make a play that could very appropriately be termed fancy.

Take this case where South gets to four hearts and West starts off with the K-A-J of clubs. Declarer ruffs and would collect 10 tricks as easy as pie with a normal 3-2 trump division. But when he cashes the A-K of hearts, East shows out, and South is faced with a challenging problem.

He sees that if he continues to draw trump, he will be unable to score the jack of diamonds as his 10th trick, while if he abandons further trump leads in order to first cash the A-K-Q of diamonds, he subjects himself to a ruff by West and would still have to lose a spade.

There seems to be no solution to this dilemma, but declarer can accomplish his mission by making a very unusual (but entirely reasonable) play. Since West passed originally and has already shown up with the A-K-J-10-9 of clubs, it is unlikely he will also have the king of spades.

Accordingly, South draws West's two remaining trumps with the Q-J, following suit from dummy to the queen but discarding the ace of spades from dummy on the jack!