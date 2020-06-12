× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

1. Redouble. In standard bidding, it is more or less automatic to redouble with 10 or more points in high cards when your partner opens the bidding and the next player doubles. Support for partner's suit is not required or implied.

Usually the opening bidder passes at his next turn whether or not his right-hand opponent acts over the redouble. After either opponent bids (one of them must in order to remove the redouble), the redoubler next shows the nature of his hand by the type of action he takes. He may double for penalties, raise or jump-raise partner's suit, name a new suit (forcing), cuebid the opponents' suit or bid some number of notrump.

2. Four hearts. There is a good chance that the opponents can either make a game or sacrifice successfully at five of a minor. The four heart bid is aimed at making it more difficult for them to make the winning decision. At the same time, there is also a reasonable possibility that partner can make four hearts.

3. One notrump. This indicates a balanced hand of six to nine high-card points. Tactically, it is better to bid now than to pass. If you pass, it will be more difficult to show the type of hand you have later on.