A mind is a terrible thing to waste, and the aptness of this expression is often exemplified by what occurs at the bridge table.

Consider the present deal played in a pair championship. West led a spade, and declarer saw at once that his only chance to bring the contract home was to develop a heart trick.

So he won the first spade with dummy's queen and led a heart to the ten at trick two, hoping to force the ace or king. But when the ten lost to the jack, South's chances for a ninth trick were greatly diminished.

West then shifted to a low club, East's ten forcing South's king. Declarer's only hope now was to find a 3-3 heart division, so he next led the six of hearts, on which West played five, dummy the four and East the nine.

East returned a club, declarer's nine losing to the jack, and West continued the suit to South's ace. With fingers crossed, South now tried the queen of hearts, West producing the king and East the ace. This left West with no way to cash his good club, and dummy's eight of hearts became declarer's ninth trick.