"Beware of Greeks bearing gifts" is just as good advice now as it was 3,000 years ago, when the Greeks left a huge wooden horse on Troy's doorstep that eventually led to the Trojans' undoing. In today's deal, a wily declarer showed how the ancient adage still applies, and how a gullible defender, who must have thought it was Christmas, fell right into the trap.

West led a heart to East's jack and declarer's king, and South quickly saw that by forcing out the ace of spades he could ensure eight tricks -- and that a ninth might later come from a successful diamond finesse. But South also saw another possibility, which he decided to exploit.

Accordingly, South led the queen of spades at trick two, which held, and followed with the jack of spades, on which he played the eight from dummy! East thereupon also played low, delighted with the opportunity to cut declarer off from dummy's remaining spades.

Declarer then abruptly shifted gears, leading a low diamond to the ace, followed by another diamond. It did not matter whether East took his king on this trick or the next one. Either way, South now had nine unassailable tricks -- two spades, two hearts, four diamonds and a club -- and so made three notrump. Of course, he would have gone down had East taken the ace of spades at trick three and returned a heart.