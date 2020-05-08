1. Two diamonds. Once partner opens the bidding, this is a game-going hand, but the correct final contract is not yet clear. The best you can do at this point is to start describing your hand as accurately as possible, planning to let partner eventually choose the proper contract.

You therefore bid two diamonds, intending to bid your spades next. Partner will then know that your spades are only four cards in length and that your diamonds are probably longer, since you bid them first. Having thus laid the proper groundwork, it should not be difficult for you and partner to decide whether the best game contract lies in spades, hearts, diamonds or notrump.

2. Four spades. You can't very well stop under game, and you obviously don't want to play at any contract except spades. The direct leap to game in a new suit indicates seven or that suit is trump even if partner has no support for it.

3. Double. With four probable defensive tricks added to the three your partner is likely to have for his opening bid, it seems best at this point to double for penalties, expecting to exact at least a two-trick set. There is no good reason to assume your side has a game, since partner can easily have only a minimum opening bid.