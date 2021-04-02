1. Pass. West should have at least 12 or 13 high-card points for his opening bid, and East 10 or more for his two club response. That doesn't leave much for your partner to have, and, in fact, he could be pointless.

To bid two spades, or double for takeout, would therefore be very dangerous and could cost you upward of 500 points if you are doubled for penalties. It is true that you had what seemed to be a fairly good hand when you first looked at it, but it's been shot to pieces by the opposing bidding. You can't afford to turn a deaf ear to what East-West have told you they have.

2. Double. The same observations apply here also, but the difference is that this time you have excellent distributional values in addition to your high cards. There is a real possibility of competing successfully against the opponents, even though you know they heavily outnumber you in high-card strength.

For example, partner might have something like [S] Q9852 [H] 9653 [D] 103 [C] 42, in which case four spades, down one or two, presumably doubled, would be a much better result than letting the opponents bid and make four hearts.