One of the more colorfully named plays in bridge is the so-called uppercut. As in boxing, the term is meant to describe a maneuver in which a devastating blow is delivered from the bottom up.

The uppercut is basically the province of the defenders. Its purpose is to establish a trump trick, or an extra trump trick, that does not exist naturally. Its effect upon declarer is often disconcerting, because there is usually nothing he can do to prevent the defenders from manufacturing a synthetic trump trick.

As a typical example, consider this deal where West leads the K-Q of diamonds, everyone following suit. Normally, West would continue with the ace, on which East would discard while declarer was being forced to ruff.

However, South would easily weather this storm by ruffing the diamond, leading a low heart to dummy's queen and another heart back to his jack, losing to West's ace. Declarer could then claim the rest of the tricks.

But West should not adopt this prosaic method of defense. He should realize that South must have every critical missing high card for his three bids, and that the only real chance to defeat the contract lies in establishing an extra trump trick for his side.

Accordingly, at trick three West should lead a low diamond rather than the ace, hoping his partner was dealt either the ten or jack of trump. After East obliges by ruffing with the ten, declarer finds that he must lose two trump tricks regardless of how he proceeds, and he eventually goes down one.

