Some of the so-called advanced plays in bridge are not really very difficult to execute. For example, take the elimination play, illustrated by this deal.

Without the aid of an elimination play -- also often referred to as an endplay -- South might easily go down at six spades. He would lose a trump trick for sure, and if he failed to take the heart finesse in the right direction, he would also lose a heart trick.

But South can assure the slam if he goes about the play in the proper manner. There is no need for him to have to guess where the queen of hearts is located. If he plays his cards correctly, he can force the opponents to solve the problem for him.

He wins the diamond lead with the ace and takes his first step in the right direction by ruffing a diamond. He then leads a club to the ace and trumps a club.

The effect of these plays is that all the diamonds and clubs are eliminated from the North-South hands. Declarer now leads a trump.

Regardless of which opponent wins the ace, South has the rest of the tricks. In the actual case, East wins and is forced to make a losing return. If he leads a heart, he eliminates the guess for the queen, while if he leads a minor suit, declarer can ruff in his hand and discard a heart from dummy. Note that the outcome would be exactly the same if West had the ace of spades.

