1. Four of clubs. Most notrump contracts feature a race between the opposing sides for the establishment of long-suit tricks. Here, a club is led in the hope that partner has either the king or ace, in which case all your remaining clubs might become tricks after declarer's honor card is forced out.

A club is chosen rather than a spade, even though the spades are stronger, because of the greater length in the club suit. The four is selected because it is the fourth-best card of the suit.

2. Jack of spades. Good defense is mainly a partnership effort rather than an individual effort. You should think in terms of what's best for your side, not just in terms of what's best for your hand.

The chance of a diamond lead working out well here is poor, since even if your diamonds eventually become established, you have no entry with which to gain the lead.

In cases of this sort, it's better to take a shot at locating your partner's long suit, since he might have enough side entries to cash them. To this end, the spade lead is more promising than a heart lead because the J-10 have a much better chance of quickly establishing partner's hoped-for long suit.