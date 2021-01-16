Here is an exceptionally well-played hand. South reached five clubs as shown, and West led the king of spades.

Declarer had quite a difficult problem to solve. To make the contract, he had to hold himself to one trump loser and one diamond loser. This was certainly not an easy assignment, since if everything went wrong, he could lose one heart, two diamonds and an unknown number of trumps.

South's task was further complicated by his shortage of entries to dummy. He could get to dummy easily enough initially by leading a club to the ace, but how could he then lead a club toward the queen and at the same time avoid two diamond losers?

Declarer solved the problem very neatly by leading the queen of diamonds at trick two! West took the queen with the king and returned the queen of spades, ruffed by declarer.

South now played a club to the ace and led the ten of diamonds, playing low from his hand after East followed low. (It would not have helped East to cover the ten with the jack, since declarer could then return to dummy with the nine.) After the ten of diamonds held, declarer led a club from dummy, losing to East's king, and could not be stopped from taking the rest of the tricks.

It might seem odd that South was able to lead twice from dummy, even though dummy had only one entry, but his imaginative play at trick two was what made the feat possible. A little ingenuity sometimes helps a lot.

