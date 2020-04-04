There are many hands where, at the outset, the contract seems very easy to make. But one of the marks of a top-notch declarer is that he asks himself, even in apparently cut-and-dried cases, whether anything can possibly go wrong.
Consider this deal where declarer won the opening heart lead with the ace, discarding a club. He then cashed the king of spades, discovering that he had to lose a trump trick.
South still had a chance to avoid a diamond loser if the opposing clubs were divided 3-3, in which case he could eventually discard a diamond on dummy's fourth club. So after drawing two more rounds of trump, he cashed the A-K of clubs and ruffed a club. But when the suit failed to divide evenly, he could not avoid losing a diamond and a spade for down one.
However, declarer should have made the slam. The fault lay in his play to the very first trick, when he failed to make provision for a 4-0 trump split.
As a safety measure, he should have ruffed the opening heart lead in his hand, since there was no need to take the ace before testing the trump situation. When a spade to the king next reveals the bad trump break, South can embark on a plan to try to score all of the trumps in his hand.
He begins by cashing the ace of hearts, discarding a club, then ruffs a heart. Next the A-K of clubs are taken and dummy's last heart is ruffed. Finally the A-K of diamonds are played and a club is led from dummy.
At this point, East has the J-10-9 of trump and queen of diamonds, while South has the A-Q-8 of spades and seven of diamonds. If East discards his diamond, South ruffs low and loses only a diamond. If East trumps the club instead, declarer sheds his losing diamond. Either way, the slam is made as one of East's two "sure" tricks simply vanishes.
