Just as declarer can try to lure the defense into making a mistake, the defenders can do the same to declarer. Obviously, the best time to strike in such situations is before declarer has a chance to find the winning play on his own.

Take this case where South arrived at four spades after East had overcalled in hearts, and West led the heart deuce. East won the first heart with the jack and cashed the king, West following with the seven. Because West had not led high-low, it was clear to East that declarer had no more hearts, so he turned his attention elsewhere.

East already had two tricks in the bank and was sure to get another in spades. However, since South had to have at least five spades headed by the ace, as well as the ace of diamonds, to justify his bidding, East was left with the question of where his side could possibly come up with a fourth trick.

The only hope appeared to lie in scoring a second trump trick. But if declarer held the A-J of spades, he was likely to lead a spade toward his hand early on and insert the jack, which would limit him to one trump loser.

Rather than wait for declarer to attack the spade suit himself, East decided his best hope was to try to lead South astray. So at trick three, he returned the queen of spades!