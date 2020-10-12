This hand was played in the 1964 national men's board-a-match team championship by Lew Mathe, Los Angeles star. He became declarer at four hearts, and West led the club nine.

In board-a-match play, each deal constitutes a separate match, and the aim is to outscore the opposing team on that board in order to win the one match point at stake. The margin by which the board is won -- whether by 10 points or 1,000 points -- makes no difference.

Mathe took the club lead with the king and played the jack of hearts, covered by the king. After cashing the A-Q-10, he led a diamond to the ten and then a diamond to his ace.

Now assured of 12 tricks, he decided to try for a 13th by attempting an unusual squeeze. Accordingly, he cashed his two remaining trumps, discarding two clubs from dummy to produce this position:

North

[S] Q 5

[D] K J

[C] A

West

[S] J 9 4

[D] Q

[C] 2

East

[S] K 10

[C] Q J 5