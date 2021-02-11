The squeeze, and the defense against a squeeze, are both fascinating subjects of study. Consider this deal where West leads the king of spades and continues with the four. Declarer ruffs East's ace and notes he has all the remaining tricks but one, the classic position for a squeeze.

After drawing trump, he leads a low diamond to the ace. The purpose of this play is to avoid a situation later on where dummy might get squeezed instead of a defender.

South now leads a club to the king and cashes three more trumps, producing this position:

Insert graphic

When South now plays his last trump, West gets squeezed. If he discards the queen of spades, dummy discards a club; if he discards a club, dummy discards a spade. Either way, South is home.

From the start, declarer hopes to find the opposing clubs divided 3-3, but if they are not 3-3, he can still handle the situation if West has four or more clubs and the queen of spades, or if East has four or more clubs and the king of diamonds.

However, the defenders can prevent this outcome if East covers dummy's eight of spades with the nine instead of the ace at trick two, or if West returns the queen of spades to the second trick, allowing East to retain the ace. This relieves West of the burden of guarding spades, and South can no longer successfully execute the squeeze.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0