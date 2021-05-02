A declarer who relies more on general principles than common sense is doing himself a great disservice. In one way or another, every deal played is different from every other deal ever played before. To be guided only by habit -- and not by the actual circumstances one faces -- is sure to prove costly from time to time.

For example, in a particular case it may not be right to play to drop the queen instead of finessing when you're missing Q-x-x-x of a suit. Or why it is sometimes better to ruff dummy's losers in your hand rather than ruff your losers in dummy.

Consider the present case where West leads the queen of diamonds against three notrump. Without giving the matter much thought, you might take the first trick with the ace in order to attack your most promising suit, clubs, by means of a finesse.

If you did this, you'd most likely go down after East won the queen of clubs with the king and returned a diamond to establish West's suit. When you later tried a heart finesse for your ninth trick, West would take the king and cash his diamonds to put you down one.