It took Sylvia a long time to learn to use point count. When she first took up the game, she clung stubbornly to the notion that you measured a hand by the number of tricks you could take, and the number of points you had struck her as a mathematical exercise of dubious value.

Take this case where she held the South hand. Most members of the club would have passed or opened with a pre-emptive spade bid of some sort. But Sylvia appraised her hand differently. She felt she could win lots of tricks if spades were trump, so she opened one spade.

West overcalled with two clubs, which was greeted with a blood-curdling double by North. Sylvia blithely jumped to four spades, and North couldn't really be blamed for bidding six, even with Sylvia as a partner. When West doubled, North, of course, redoubled.

Now anyone can plainly see that Sylvia was sure to go down, since she had to lose a spade and a diamond. But the wonderful thing about Sylvia was that she never realized when she was licked. She zoomed merrily along, taking one trick after another until she had 12 of them!

She trumped the first club, led a spade to dummy's six and ruffed another club. A heart to the queen and a club ruff were followed by a heart to the ace and another club ruff.

Then, after crossing to the king of diamonds, Sylvia trumped dummy's last club before cashing the ace of diamonds and exiting with a diamond to East's queen.

This left everyone with two cards. Sylvia had the Q-J of spades, West the K-4 of spades, dummy the ace of spades and nine of diamonds, and East two hearts. On East's heart return, Sylvia ruffed with the jack, and West's apparently invincible trump trick disappeared!

