You have to do a certain amount of guessing in bridge, because guessing is intrinsic to the game. Even so, you should guess right far more often than you guess wrong.

Many so-called guesses can be resolved by resorting to what is known as the percentage play. There is no guarantee that a percentage play will succeed; it is merely that the odds favor success over a less likely alternative.

For example, suppose you're in three notrump in today's deal and West leads the six of spades. How should you proceed? Observe that if you play low from dummy, East wins with the queen and returns a spade, establishing West's suit. When you later try a club finesse, you wind up down one.

But if you go up with the ace of spades at trick one and then take the club finesse, you make the contract because the opposing spades are blocked and West can't run his suit. As soon as you regain the lead, you have nine tricks.

The question, therefore, is whether declarer should know to make this play. The answer is that percentagewise, it is correct to put up the ace at trick one before trying the club finesse. True, you will go down if West started with five spades to the K-Q and the king of clubs, in which case you could have made the contract by playing low from dummy on the opening lead.

Despite this possibility, you will be better off in the long run if you put up the ace of spades. This is because there are many more hands where East will hold the K-x or Q-x than neither of the two honors. If East does have the king or queen, you can ensure the contract by playing the ace at once but jeopardize it by playing low from dummy instead. The ace is therefore the percentage play.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0