1. Win the jack of diamonds with the king and draw trump. Next cash the A-Q of diamonds, discarding a club from dummy. Then, to assure the contract, play the A-Q of clubs!

The defender who wins the queen of clubs with the king must either return a spade — in which case you lose only two spade tricks — or concede a ruff-and-discard by returning a diamond or a club.

The tempting club finesse should be deliberately avoided because, if it fails, a club return might well result in your losing three spade tricks and the contract. There is no reason to incur such a risk when you have a sure thing by playing otherwise.

Of course, if you run into a 4-0 trump division (a 10% possibility), your best chance would lie in eventually attempting the club finesse. But if the trumps are divided 2-2 or 3-1, the suggested line of play is 100 percent to succeed.

2. Assuming North has heart length, the only threat to the contract is if North has five hearts headed by the ace and South has the club queen. In that case you will go down if you win the first heart and the club finesse subsequently loses to the South, who then returns his remaining heart.