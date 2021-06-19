It is not unusual for a declarer, after the play has concluded, to realize that he could have made a contract he failed to make. This is all the more annoying if it turns out that the winning play, regardless of how unusual it might be, was called for by the situation he faced.

Consider this deal where West led the queen of spades against three notrump. South took the queen with the king and cashed the A-Q of diamonds. When West discarded a club on the second diamond lead, declarer continued with a diamond to the king and conceded the diamond ten to East's jack, establishing dummy's nine as a trick. East then returned a spade to dummy's ace.

After cashing the nine of diamonds, declarer tried a heart finesse that succeeded, but he had to go down one because he could not get back to dummy to repeat the heart finesse. In all, he scored eight tricks consisting of two spades, two hearts and four diamonds.

Declarer quickly acknowledged that he had bungled the play. When West showed out on the queen of diamonds at trick three, South should have overtaken the queen with the king and taken a heart finesse. After the finesse succeeded, he could next play a diamond to dummy's 10-9-6, losing to East's jack, and later take a second heart finesse to make the contract.

Granting that this series of plays is much easier to find if one sees all four hands, the fact remains that it is the right line of play on its merits. Once the diamonds don't break, declarer should reason that he cannot make the contract unless East holds the king of hearts, and he should adapt his play accordingly.

