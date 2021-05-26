You will be dealt a nine-card or longer suit about once in every 2,580 deals. And, on those rare occasions when you do hold such a suit, you might be faced with the problem of how or whether to open the bidding.

Of course, your choice of bids will depend on a variety of factors -- such as your high-card strength and the vulnerability -- but in most cases, you should open the bidding at a high level to make it more difficult for the opponents to enter the auction safely.

In the present case, holding the South hand, your best shot by far is to open with five diamonds. As it happens, the other three players pass and you buy the contract at your own price, but in many cases your pre-emptive bid would stir up a hornet's nest and lead to all kinds of touchy decisions for both sides.

The only real challenge in the deal is to play the contract correctly, and that is not difficult if you are in the habit of planning your play before making a move of any kind after dummy appears.

Thus, you would fall flat on your face if you made the mistake of taking the queen of hearts with the ace at trick one. There would be no recovery after this blunder. If you led another heart at trick two, either defender could win and return a trump, after which you'd have to lose a second heart and a spade and go down one.

But if you play the six of hearts from dummy at trick one, you are almost certain to finish with 11 tricks, whatever happens next. If either opponent shifts to a trump, you draw trump and establish a spade trick; if instead another heart is led at trick two, you simply win with the ace, ruff a club and ruff your third heart in dummy. Either way, the heart duck at trick one does the job.

