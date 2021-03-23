One of the most useful maneuvers in declarer's bag of tricks is the holdup, a play designed to disrupt defensive communications in a particular suit. Unfortunately, there's no hard and fast rule that tells a declarer when or for how long to hold up in a suit. The answer depends strictly on the particular circumstances of each deal.

For example, take this case where West leads the king of spades against three notrump after having overcalled with one spade. Declarer notes at once that if West has the king of clubs, the contract cannot be lost, since repeated finesses in that suit will yield at least 10 tricks.

Declarer therefore turns his thoughts to what might happen if East has the club king. In that case, if he wins the opening spade lead and attempts a club finesse, he will almost surely go down if East has a spade to return.

For this reason, South refuses to win the first spade. West then continues with the queen of spades, and the question now is whether declarer should duck this also.