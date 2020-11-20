1. Win the king of hearts with the ace, cross to the ace of clubs, lead the queen of diamonds and finesse. If the finesse loses to North, you have 10 sure tricks whatever he returns. If the finesse wins, repeat it by leading a low diamond to your ten. This approach is sure to produce at least nine tricks regardless of which opponent has the king of diamonds or how the suit is divided.

If you were to duck the king of hearts at trick one -- a play that is often made in similar circumstances -- you would be courting disaster. North might shift to a spade, and you would then almost surely go down if North had the king of diamonds.

Since you can guarantee the contract by winning the opening heart lead, there is no reason to risk the contract by doing anything else.

2. Win the spade in your hand, cash the K-A of hearts, ruff dummy's last heart, then play the A-10 of clubs. This series of plays assures making at least 10 tricks.

If North wins the club, you are certain to gain your 10th trick whether he returns a heart, a diamond or a club. If South wins the club and returns a low diamond, you insert the nine, forcing North to make a return that is sure to give you the game-going trick. If South returns the jack or ten of diamonds instead, you play the queen to accomplish the same result.

Finally, if South wins the ten of clubs and returns a low club, you discard a diamond to get home safely; if he returns a heart instead, you discard a diamond and ruff in dummy. All roads inevitably lead to Rome.

