In most deals, defense is a partnership effort rather than an individual undertaking. Within this framework, it is the responsibility of each defender to prevent his partner from making the wrong play, if possible.
Consider this deal where West leads the jack of spades against four hearts. As soon as dummy appears, both defenders should focus all their efforts on formulating a plan to take the four tricks needed to defeat the contract.
From East's viewpoint after winning the spade lead, the only hope is that his partner has the ace of clubs. In that case, a club to West's ace and a club ruff are sure to achieve the desired goal.
It might therefore seem automatic for East to return his singleton seven of clubs at trick two. West will win and give East a club ruff, and the ace of trump will provide the setting trick. But it's not quite that simple.
If a club is returned at the second trick, West has no way of knowing whether East started with a singleton or doubleton club. West has already concluded that unless his partner has the ace of trump, the contract cannot be defeated, but he cannot know for sure whether East has one or two clubs. If East started with a doubleton, West must duck the first club. Then, when East takes his presumed ace of hearts, he can return his second club to secure the ruff.
There is, however, a way for East to clarify the situation for his partner. To avoid any ambiguity as to the meaning of the club return, East should cash the ace of trump first before leading the club. This gives West no choice but to take the first club and return a club, since if he ducked, declarer could win and draw the remaining trumps.
This thoughtful play by East relieves his partner of having to make a potentially fatal guess and leaves him no room to go wrong.
