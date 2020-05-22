1. Three diamonds. Since your opening club bid may have been based on a minimum, you must identify your extra values, as well as the diamond fit, via a jump-raise.

The jump to three diamonds guarantees four-card support and 16 to 18 points, including distributional values. Partner is not compelled to bid again, but should continue bidding if he has more than six or seven points. If partner's hand is so weak that he can't bid again over three diamonds, game is extremely unlikely.

2. Three notrump. No invitation to game (such as three clubs or two notrump) should be issued with a hand where — once partner has responded — game is extremely likely.

There is no absolute guarantee that three notrump will be made, but the prospects are good enough to warrant that undertaking, even though partner may have only a minimum response. It is far riskier to make a bid — such as two notrump or three clubs — that partner can pass. With your powerful club suit and enough high cards to take care of most contingencies, game should be bid straightaway.