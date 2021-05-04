Let's say you're East and partner leads a heart against four spades. Dummy follows low, and you win the heart with the king. What would you play next?

The best return is the three of diamonds, directly into dummy's A-Q, but very few players could bring themselves to make such an extraordinary play. The diamond return appears suicidal but is nevertheless the right play. Observe that if you return a diamond, declarer goes down one, while if you return anything else, declarer makes the contract.

How can one reason out that the diamond return at trick two is correct? Well, it's not as difficult as you might think. All you have to do is to count declarer's tricks by looking at dummy and giving proper weight to South's three-spade bid. This tells you that if you defend passively, South is sure to wind up with 10 tricks -- at least five spades, two hearts, one diamond and two clubs.

To beat the contract, you must therefore develop a diamond trick before your A-K of clubs are dislodged. True, your partner must have the ten of diamonds and South must have at least three diamonds, but that is something you are forced to assume.