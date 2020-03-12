Good players hate guessing situations and do everything they can to avoid them. Whenever possible, they choose a method of play that eliminates guesswork while at the same time assuring the best result.

For example, take this deal where West leads his fourth-best spade against three notrump. Declarer ducks East's queen as well as the ten continuation. East then leads the nine, on which South plays the ace and West the king.

Declarer now leads a diamond to the ten, losing to the king, and East at this point must choose whether to return a heart or a club. If he guesses wrong, South makes the contract, scoring four clubs, four diamonds and a spade to finish with nine tricks. But if East returns a heart, South goes down one, losing three spades, a diamond and the ace of hearts.

East's problem is not really a matter of guesswork; he should automatically return a heart. He goes back to the play at trick three when West, holding the K-J of spades, played the king rather than the jack.

The king play is a form of suit-preference signal. Since the K-J are equal in value at that point, West signals with the higher card to show that his entry card lies in the higher-ranking of the two remaining suits.

Had West held either the ace or king of clubs instead of the ace of hearts, he would have played the jack at trick three to indicate a preference for clubs.

