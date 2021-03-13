Some endplays are sure to succeed, while others depend on how the unseen cards are divided and how well declarer gauges their distribution.

Consider this deal where West leads the king of spades against four hearts. Let's say declarer wins with dummy's ace and plays the A-K and another trump to West's queen.

West returns the queen of spades, ruffed by South, and declarer now plays all his trumps, reducing his hand to the K-7 of diamonds and A-Q of clubs. South can then make the contract regardless of which four cards West holds -- provided he gauges West's holding correctly at this point.

Let's take the simplest case first. Suppose West's last four cards are the A-J of diamonds and K-J of clubs. In that event, South can make his game by playing the A-Q of clubs. Declarer's king of diamonds becomes his 10th trick after West wins the queen of clubs with the king and is forced to return a diamond.