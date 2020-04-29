One of the great advantages of playing in a suit contract, rather than notrump, is that the trump suit neutralizes at least some of the tricks the defenders would otherwise be able to take with their high cards or long suits.

However, this advantage does not protect a declarer in every case. If the defenders persist in leading their long suit, they might eventually run declarer out of trump and then be able to score whatever tricks remain in their main suit.

Here is a case where the defenders can prevail in that manner, provided they play properly. West leads three rounds of clubs, forcing declarer to ruff.

Superficially, it seems that South is now on solid ground, since he has four sure trump tricks, three heart tricks and four diamond tricks. Nevertheless, the contract will fail if West defends correctly.

At trick four, declarer leads the king of trump. If West takes the king with the ace, South easily wins the rest of the tricks. But if West ducks the king, leaving himself with the A-6-5 while South still has the J-10-8, West retains control of the trump suit.