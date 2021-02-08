This deal occurred in the 1996 World Olympiad Women's Teams. The heroine was Dianna Gordon of Canada, who made a brilliant defensive play to defeat a game in her team's match against India.

Even with all the cards in view, it is not easy to see how South can be prevented from taking 10 tricks at four spades. It is true that declarer has four apparent losers -- a heart, a club and two diamonds -- but West seems certain to be forced to yield the game-going trick to South at some point during the play.

For example, if West starts by playing the K-A of hearts, declarer ruffs, draws trump and leads the king of clubs. West can hold up once, but must win the second club, after which a club, diamond or heart return hands South the contract.

Nor is it any better for West to cash the ace of diamonds or ace of clubs at trick two. The diamond ace sets up declarer's king, while on the play of the club ace, South unblocks the club king to ensure scoring dummy's Q-J.

Gordon, however, found the winning defense -- and she did it without seeing South's cards. After cashing the heart king at trick one and noting her partner's three -- denying a doubleton -- she rightly concluded that declarer had a singleton heart.