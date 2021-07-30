1. Three hearts. Even though partner's two-heart bid indicates a minimum opening bid in the 13- to 15-point range, there is still a chance for game. Although you have only 10 high-card points, your K-Q of trump are worth at least a point more than their face value, so you should invite him to carry on to four. Partner could hold, say,
Insert graphic
which would make him a favorite to score at least 10 tricks.
2. Two notrump. There's a reasonable chance for game here also, despite partner's discouraging rebid. The best you can do, however, is to suggest that game is still possible by making the invitational bid of two notrump.
3. Four hearts. Here you have only nine high-card points, but the chance for game is actually better than in either of the preceding hands. You have lots of playing tricks and distributional assets, and these are usually more important than high-card count.
It's not easy to visualize a hand partner could have where he'd lose four tricks. Estimating your prospects by counting potential winners or losers is much more reliable than point count in distributional hands.
4. Pass. Here there is almost no hope for game opposite a minimum opening bid, so the wisest thing to do is to pass. Although your spade response might have been based on a weaker hand -- say, six points instead of nine -- that is not a good argument for bidding again. Partner will welcome your extra values as soon as your hand comes down as dummy.
5. Four hearts. It is unusual to jump-raise with only two trumps, but they're of excellent quality and should be considered more than adequate support for a suit that partner has bid twice. Besides, you want to be sure to get to game with your 14 high-card points, and there's simply no better bid available.
A jump to three notrump, which is a possible alternative, should be avoided because you have insufficient strength in the unbid suits. Hands containing aces and kings usually play better in a suit than at notrump.