1. Three hearts. Even though partner's two-heart bid indicates a minimum opening bid in the 13- to 15-point range, there is still a chance for game. Although you have only 10 high-card points, your K-Q of trump are worth at least a point more than their face value, so you should invite him to carry on to four. Partner could hold, say,

Insert graphic

which would make him a favorite to score at least 10 tricks.

2. Two notrump. There's a reasonable chance for game here also, despite partner's discouraging rebid. The best you can do, however, is to suggest that game is still possible by making the invitational bid of two notrump.

3. Four hearts. Here you have only nine high-card points, but the chance for game is actually better than in either of the preceding hands. You have lots of playing tricks and distributional assets, and these are usually more important than high-card count.

It's not easy to visualize a hand partner could have where he'd lose four tricks. Estimating your prospects by counting potential winners or losers is much more reliable than point count in distributional hands.